Your December Roster Roundup: Dancers and Directors on the Move

The past few weeks have brought another exciting round of dancer career news—check out the latest farewells, appointments, promotions, and more in this month’s ballet roster roundup.

Promotions and Appointments

Former American Ballet Theatre principal Julio Bocca has been named the next artistic director of the Teatro Colón, Argentina’s national ballet company. Bocca will assume the role in February 2025.

Alexei Ratmansky has been appointed associate artist with Dutch National Ballet for 2024–27. The role will involve more frequent collaboration between Ratmansky and DNB, including developing the company’s artistic policy and choreographic talent. DNB will also present at least one Ratmansky ballet a year during his appointment.

Alexei Ratmansky rehearsing with Dutch National Ballet. Photo by Altin Kaftira, courtesy DNB.

On opening night of Ballet Tucson’s Spirit Garden program, four company dancers were promoted: Hunter Solomon to principal, Cole McMason to soloist, and Duncan Barlow and Spencer Waldeck to demi-soloist.

Indianapolis Ballet’s Ada Peruzzi has been promoted to soloist, and Sage Simons from apprentice to company artist.

Anika Crouser has moved up from Ballet Austin TWO to the main company.

Former Milwaukee Ballet II dancer Emery Meroni has been promoted to company artist.

Golden State Ballet’s Celyna Tran has been promoted to the corps de ballet.

Farewells, New Arrivals, and Guestings

Following September’s announcement that National Ballet of Canada principal Jurgita Dronina would depart this year, the company shared on November 12 that Dronina’s final performance with NBoC would be in Giselle on November 24.

Carolina Ballet principal Marcelo Martínez gave his final performances with the company in Lynne Taylor-Corbett’s Carmina Burana, which ran November 21–24.

The Rosin Box Project artist Chelsea Fenner took her final bow on October 31.

Genevieve Heron has joined Ballet Arizona as a company dancer.

The Australian Ballet welcomes new corps members Samuel Akins, Olivia Harris, and Matthew Paten. They will make their performance debuts with the company on February 21.

Nicol Edmonds in The Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Photo courtesy The Royal Opera House.

Sacramento Ballet says hello to new dancer Juan Negreira.

Golden State Ballet welcomes the following new dancers: Renan Cerdeiro, as a principal; Reece Taylor,as a soloist; and Nicole Denney, Ashley Onks, Harrison Pickering, and Timothy Ruelas, as corps members.

Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Hannah O’Neill will perform the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy as a guest artist in The Australian Ballet’s Nutcracker on December 2, 5, and 7.

The Washington Ballet welcomes back frequent guest artist and former company member Brooklyn Mack for four performances of The Nutcracker, in which he will reprise his role as The Cavalier.

Nicol Edmonds, a first soloist with The Royal Ballet, will guest with the Scottish Ballet as The Prince in The Nutcracker for select shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Inverness.

Awards and Recognitions

New York City Ballet principal Mira Nadon has been named one of Forbes‘ 2024 “30 Under 30” in the art and style category.

Mira Nadon. Photo by Jayme Thornton.

On November 7, choreographer Crystal Pite was named Officier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) and was presented with her badge by the Consul General of France in Vancouver, Canada. This recognition honors individuals who have distinguished themselves in the arts through their work, and specifically those who have influenced the arts in France.

Ballet Tucson artistic director Margaret Mullin has been named one of Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 40 Under 40. She will receive her award on December 10.

Dance/NYC presented its 2024 Dance Advocate Award to choreographer and Final Bow for Yellowface co-founder Phil Chan for his work in championing equity within the arts and advocating for artists of color.

The Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet has announced the winners of its 2025 Winning Works Choreographic Competition: Karley Childress, Roderick George (who is also the recipient of the Zach Lazar Winning Works Fellowship), Shota Miyoshi, Alejandro Perez, and Keelan Whitmore. This year’s winners will each choreograph an original work—for the Grainger Academy of The Joffrey Ballet Conservatory, Trainees, and Joffrey Studio Company—to be performed this spring.

From left: Alejandro Perez; Karley Childress, photo by Andrew Bowen Photography; Keelan Whitmore; Roderick George; and Shota Miyoshi. All photos courtesy The Silverman Group and The Joffrey Ballet.

Choo Chiat and Lin Yee Goh, founders of Goh Ballet Academy in Vancouver, Canada, were inducted into the Dance Collection Danse Hall of Fame on November 10 for their contributions to the art form.

Ballet San Antonio rehearsal director Rafael Ferreras has received a 2023–24 Globe Award for Outstanding Choreography from Alamo Theatre Arts Council.

The cinematic trailer for Stephen Mills’ POE / A Tale of Madness at Ballet Austin has received a 2024 Lone Star Regional Emmy, as well as a Clio Entertainment Award for innovation in the performing arts. Over the past few months, the trailer has also won a platinum Hermes Creative Award and a platinum MarCom Award.

The POE trailer also won a gold Davey Award, as did Miami City Ballet’s “Nutcracker Nation” promotional short film. MCB’s 2024 trailer for Alexei Ratmansky’s Swan Lake won Best in Show and gold.