Save the date! We’re so excited to announce that Pointe Live Classes & Conversations is returning to New York City this summer on Saturday, July 12.

Our New York City event will take place at Broadway Dance Center’s Lincoln Center campus. Dancers will enjoy a series of master classes led by Dance Theatre of Harlem star Ingrid Silva and former Miami City Ballet principal and Tony Award–nominated choreographer Patricia Delgado. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) After a lunch break, we’ll host an hour-long panel discussion and Q&A with our guests, moderated by Pointe Editor in Chief Amy Brandt.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity. Click here to register—we can’t wait to see you there!

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations, New York City

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Broadway Dance Center, Lincoln Center Campus

37 W 65th St, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10023

Welcome / Check-In: 8 am

Class One: 8:30–10 am

Class Two: 10:10–11:10 am

Class Three: 11:20 am–12:20 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 12:45–1:30 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 1:30–1:45 pm (Day ends at 2 pm)

P.S. Have you heard? Pointe Live Classes & Conversations is also headed to Chicago on August 2. Click here for more details!