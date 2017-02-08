Paloma Herrera’s Next Step: Artistic Director

This morning, the Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that Paloma Herrera has been appointed artistic director of Teatro Colón’s ballet company in Buenos Aires. The longtime American Ballet Theatre star replaces current artistic director Maximiliano Guerra, starting next week.

Herrera, who trained at Colón’s school, has long been one of Argentina’s most celebrated ballerinas. She left Buenos Aires to study at the English National Ballet School and the School of American Ballet, and she spent the bulk of her 24-year career as a principal with ABT. (She earned that title at the tender age of 19—the youngest dancer at ABT to do so.) After her retirement in 2015, many wondered what her next step would be. Now, along with fellow ABT star Julie Kent (who recently took the helm of The Washington Ballet), Herrera joins a growing roster of female artistic directors.



