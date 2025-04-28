Congratulations to the 2025 YAGP Winners!
Last week, 1,900 young dancers representing 46 countries descended on the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts for Youth America Grand Prix’s 2025 Final Round in Tampa, Florida. While that number may seem huge, it’s nothing compared to the 15,000 students who participated in the organization’s regional semifinals around the world over the last year. The reason? YAGP offers up to $450,000 in scholarships annually to leading international dance academies, providing a launchpad for many young dancers to jumpstart their dance careers.
After a week of competition rounds, master classes, and scholarship auditions, YAGP hosted its annual Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala on Saturday evening, which featured selected finalists and guest artists from Paris Opéra Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and more. Winners and scholarship recipients were announced on Sunday; many of these dancers will have an additional opportunity to perform on Tuesday, April 29, at a second Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala, at New York City’s Lincoln Center.
For those of you who missed the awards ceremony livestream, we’ve compiled a list below. Congratulations to all the young dancers who participated this year—your hard work and focus came through in your beautiful performances!
Senior Age Division
GRAND PRIX: Jeon Minchul, 20, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea
WOMEN
First: Hanxi Wang, 17, Shanghai Dance School, China
Second: Soomin Cho, 16, Sunhwa Arts High School, South Korea
Third: Tamara Arandia Montero, 15, En Pro del Talenta Veracruzano, Mexico
MEN
First: Eric Poor, 15, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC, USA
Second: Jaeseung Sung, 19, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea
Third: Hoyeon Kim, 18, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, NY, USA
Junior Age Division
WOMEN
First (tie): Natsuki Sugimoto, 12, Ohara Yoshimi Ballet Studio, Japan
First (tie): Kiera Sun, 14, Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy, CA, USA
Second: April Langstraat, 14, Medhi Ballet Coaching, New Zealand
Third: Chloe Helimets, 14, Bayer Ballet Academy, CA, USA
MEN
First: Kunbyulbit Pak, 14, Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, South Korea
Second: Leon Yusei Sai, 13, Southland Ballet Academy, CA, USA
Third: Riquelme Rodrigues, 13, Marcia Bueno Escola de Dança, Brazil
Natalia Makarova Award: Athena Hu, 12, Bayer Ballet Academy, CA, USA
Shelly King Award: Bridget O’Rourke, 13, Illinois Classical Ballet School, IL, USA
Primary Age Division
Hope Award: Spencer Collins, 11, Westside School of Ballet, CA, USA
WOMEN, CLASSICAL
First: Hana Terada, 10, Yarita Yu Ballet Studio, Japan
Second: Sylvie Win Szyndlar, 9, Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA
Third: Kamilla Latifi, 11, Conservatório internacional de Ballet e Dança Annarella Sanchez, Portugal
MEN, CLASSICAL
First: Marko Kokovic, 11, Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education, NY, USA
Second: Samuel Almeida, 10, Cia Jovem Teatro Basileu França, Brazil
Third: Daigaku Katayama, 10, Hakucho Ballet Academy, Japan
WOMEN, CONTEMPORARY
First: Sylvie Win Szyndlar, 9, Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA
Second: Calla Massey, 10, The Green Room Dance Studio, KY, USA
Third (tie): Teona Shkolnik, 11, DanceWorks, Israel
Third (tie): Kaia Erby, 11, The Ballet Club, AZ, USA
MEN, CONTEMPORARY
First: Marko Kokovic, 11, Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education, NY, USA
Second: Yusei Yoshitake, 10, Yukari Yoshitake Ballet Studio, Japan
Third: Jeffrey Wu, 10, Han Performing Arts Academy, CA, USA
Ensemble Division
PAS DE DEUX, CLASSICAL
First: Haeun So and Jaeseung Sung, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea
Second: Audrey Tovar-Dunster and Hoyeon Kim, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, NY, USA
Third: Kiera Sun and Liam Geoffroy, Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy/Dance Academy of Southern California, CA, USA
PaAS DE DEUX, CONTEMPORARY
First: Martina Sanchez and Marcus Rufino, Balé do Teatro Escola Basileu França, Brazil
Second: Savannah Manzel and Max Berg, Elite Classical Coaching, TX, USA
Third (tie): Aubrey Daniels and Julian Gomez, Vitacca School for Dance, TX, USA
Third (tie): Sakura Natorigawa and Asahi Hagihara, Ellison Ballet, NY, USA
DUET/TRIO
First: One Nation Under, DanceWorks, Israel
Second: Q, independent, USA
Third (tie): A Numbers Game, Edge School, Canada
Third (tie): Cipollino, Inspired Movement Ballet Conservatory, CA, USA
CLASSICAL ENSEMBLE
First: Pas de Quatre from Flames of Paris, The HARID Conservatory, FL, USA
Second: Classical Symphony, The Rock School for Dance West Chester, PA, USA
Third: Carmen Suite, Colorado Ballet Academy, CO, USA
CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE
First: Abylis, En Pro Del Talento Veracruzano, Mexico
Second: Midas, The Rock Center for Dance, NV, USA
Third (tie): Masc-Ed, Joffrey Ballet School, NY, USA
Third (tie): Echo, National Conservatory Artistic Dance School, Portugal
CHARACTER ENSEMBELE
First: Danza Del Fuego, School of Philadelphia Ballet, PA, USA
Second: Zapateado, Coastal Dance Centre, SC, USA
Third: Magic Kitchen, OAEC, TX, USA