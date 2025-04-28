Congratulations to the 2025 YAGP Winners!

Last week, 1,900 young dancers representing 46 countries descended on the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts for Youth America Grand Prix’s 2025 Final Round in Tampa, Florida. While that number may seem huge, it’s nothing compared to the 15,000 students who participated in the organization’s regional semifinals around the world over the last year. The reason? YAGP offers up to $450,000 in scholarships annually to leading international dance academies, providing a launchpad for many young dancers to jumpstart their dance careers.

After a week of competition rounds, master classes, and scholarship auditions, YAGP hosted its annual Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala on Saturday evening, which featured selected finalists and guest artists from Paris Opéra Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and more. Winners and scholarship recipients were announced on Sunday; many of these dancers will have an additional opportunity to perform on Tuesday, April 29, at a second Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala, at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

For those of you who missed the awards ceremony livestream, we’ve compiled a list below. Congratulations to all the young dancers who participated this year—your hard work and focus came through in your beautiful performances!

Senior Age Division

GRAND PRIX: Jeon Minchul, 20, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea

WOMEN

Hanxi Wang. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Hanxi Wang, 17, Shanghai Dance School, China

Second: Soomin Cho, 16, Sunhwa Arts High School, South Korea

Third: Tamara Arandia Montero, 15, En Pro del Talenta Veracruzano, Mexico

MEN

Eric Poor. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Eric Poor, 15, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC, USA

Second: Jaeseung Sung, 19, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea

Third: Hoyeon Kim, 18, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, NY, USA

Junior Age Division

WOMEN

Kiera Sun. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

Natsuki Sugimoto. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First (tie): Natsuki Sugimoto, 12, Ohara Yoshimi Ballet Studio, Japan

First (tie): Kiera Sun, 14, Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy, CA, USA

Second: April Langstraat, 14, Medhi Ballet Coaching, New Zealand

Third: Chloe Helimets, 14, Bayer Ballet Academy, CA, USA

MEN

Kunbyulbit Pak. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Kunbyulbit Pak, 14, Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, South Korea

Second: Leon Yusei Sai, 13, Southland Ballet Academy, CA, USA

Third: Riquelme Rodrigues, 13, Marcia Bueno Escola de Dança, Brazil

Natalia Makarova Award: Athena Hu, 12, Bayer Ballet Academy, CA, USA

Shelly King Award: Bridget O’Rourke, 13, Illinois Classical Ballet School, IL, USA

Primary Age Division

Spencer Collins. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

Hope Award: Spencer Collins, 11, Westside School of Ballet, CA, USA

WOMEN, CLASSICAL

Hana Terada. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Hana Terada, 10, Yarita Yu Ballet Studio, Japan

Second: Sylvie Win Szyndlar, 9, Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA

Third: Kamilla Latifi, 11, Conservatório internacional de Ballet e Dança Annarella Sanchez, Portugal

MEN, CLASSICAL

Marko Kokovic. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Marko Kokovic, 11, Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education, NY, USA

Second: Samuel Almeida, 10, Cia Jovem Teatro Basileu França, Brazil

Third: Daigaku Katayama, 10, Hakucho Ballet Academy, Japan

WOMEN, CONTEMPORARY

Sylvie Win Szyndlar. Photo by LK Studio, courtesy YAGP.

First: Sylvie Win Szyndlar, 9, Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA

Second: Calla Massey, 10, The Green Room Dance Studio, KY, USA

Third (tie): Teona Shkolnik, 11, DanceWorks, Israel

Third (tie): Kaia Erby, 11, The Ballet Club, AZ, USA

MEN, CONTEMPORARY

First: Marko Kokovic, 11, Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education, NY, USA

Second: Yusei Yoshitake, 10, Yukari Yoshitake Ballet Studio, Japan

Third: Jeffrey Wu, 10, Han Performing Arts Academy, CA, USA

Ensemble Division

PAS DE DEUX, CLASSICAL

First: Haeun So and Jaeseung Sung, Korea National University of the Arts, South Korea

Second: Audrey Tovar-Dunster and Hoyeon Kim, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, NY, USA

Third: Kiera Sun and Liam Geoffroy, Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy/Dance Academy of Southern California, CA, USA

PaAS DE DEUX, CONTEMPORARY

First: Martina Sanchez and Marcus Rufino, Balé do Teatro Escola Basileu França, Brazil

Second: Savannah Manzel and Max Berg, Elite Classical Coaching, TX, USA

Third (tie): Aubrey Daniels and Julian Gomez, Vitacca School for Dance, TX, USA

Third (tie): Sakura Natorigawa and Asahi Hagihara, Ellison Ballet, NY, USA

DUET/TRIO

First: One Nation Under, DanceWorks, Israel

Second: Q, independent, USA

Third (tie): A Numbers Game, Edge School, Canada

Third (tie): Cipollino, Inspired Movement Ballet Conservatory, CA, USA

CLASSICAL ENSEMBLE

First: Pas de Quatre from Flames of Paris, The HARID Conservatory, FL, USA

Second: Classical Symphony, The Rock School for Dance West Chester, PA, USA

Third: Carmen Suite, Colorado Ballet Academy, CO, USA

CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE

First: Abylis, En Pro Del Talento Veracruzano, Mexico

Second: Midas, The Rock Center for Dance, NV, USA

Third (tie): Masc-Ed, Joffrey Ballet School, NY, USA

Third (tie): Echo, National Conservatory Artistic Dance School, Portugal

CHARACTER ENSEMBELE

First: Danza Del Fuego, School of Philadelphia Ballet, PA, USA

Second: Zapateado, Coastal Dance Centre, SC, USA

Third: Magic Kitchen, OAEC, TX, USA