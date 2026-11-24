Summer can be a time to push yourself and to try new things, and the summer intensives at BalletMet Academy in Columbus, Ohio, are designed with those goals in mind. “Our students spend a substantial amount of time in the studio,” says Academy director Dr. Maria Torija. “We want them to make the most of every day and leave with a real sense of accomplishment.”

In summer 2027, the BalletMet Academy will host three-week and five-week intensives for 12–20-year-olds, with classes in ballet technique, variations, pointe, pas de deux, modern, contemporary, jazz, and flamenco, as well as dance history, stretching, and conditioning. Older dancers have two additional options: The Partnering Intensive helps students ages 15–20 build their classical and contemporary partnering skills. And Company Rep Week is for dancers ages 16–20 to learn professional repertoire and work with a choreographer to create a new piece. Dancers can add the Partnering Intensive and/or Company Rep Week to BalletMet’s three- or five-week programs, or try these specialized intensives à la carte.

Company Rep Week typically welcomes 90–100 dancers, divided up into smaller cohorts to foster personalized attention. Dancers learn excerpts from classical and contemporary ballets featured in recent and upcoming BalletMet seasons. They also work with an emerging choreographer on a new original piece, which allows them to participate in the creative process. “They get to experience the rhythm, discipline, and demands of professional company life,” Torija says.

On Pointe! Photo by Jennifer Zmuda, courtesy BalletMet.

BalletMet Academy’s Summer Intensives

Program size: Approximately 25 students per class

Age range: 12–20

Performance opportunities: The 5-week intensive concludes with a showing in BalletMet’s black-box theater. Company Rep Week concludes with a studio showing.

Tuition: From $620 (1-week junior intensive) up to $3,150 (5-week intensive). Discounts are available for current BalletMet students and for dancers who register for multiple BalletMet intensives.

Room/board: $3,625 for 5-week intensive.

Daily schedule: Students in the 5-week and 3-week intensives attend classes Monday–Saturday from 9 am–5 pm with 35 to 40 hours of training a week.

Additional opportunities: Summer intensives include dedicated boys’ classes.

Alumni: In addition to staying with the BalletMet company, BalletMet Academy and summer intensive alumni have danced with professional companies around the world, including American Ballet Theater, Boston Ballet, English National Ballet, Houston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Nevada Ballet Theater, Oregon Ballet Theater, Complexions, and Dance Theater of Harlem.

Important Dates in 2027: June 7–11 (Junior Intensive, Session 1), June 16–26 (Partnering Intensive), June 28–July 30 (5-week intensive), June 28–July 16 (3-week intensive), August 2–7 (Company Rep Week), August 9–13 (Junior Intensive, Session 2). Auditions are in person and on Zoom in January and February.

To learn more about BalletMet’s summer intensives, visit here.

Partners stretch across the studio in partnering work. Photo by Jennifer Zmuda, courtesy BalletMet.



