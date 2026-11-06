French Connections: Inside Boston Ballet’s Paris Tour

International touring rarely goes entirely to plan, but an unexpected event didn’t stop Boston Ballet from performing in Paris this October. Upon arrival at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, the production team discovered that all 10 cargo containers with the company’s costumes and equipment had not arrived and were stuck in customs in Boston. With little time to spare, the lighting director and technicians sourced lights in Paris to build two substitute lighting units for Alexander Ekman’s Cacti, while the wardrobe team set off to source alternative costumes in Dresden and Bordeaux.

The Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Getty images.

Despite the rocky start, the mood at the historic Théâtre des Champs-Élysées was cheerful and focused when Pointe went behind the scenes to speak with artists of Boston Ballet before opening night. After two and a half days of preparing for a series of five performances, the dancers had already settled into the new time zone and established a steady routine: class, followed by afternoon rehearsals and, once the alternative costumes arrived, fittings. Last-minute costume alterations and lighting checks were underway as dancers bustled between the dressing rooms, costume department, and studio.

Paris is familiar ground for Boston Ballet, which performed in the city in 2019 and 2024 under Mikko Nissinen’s leadership. “Who doesn’t love to be in Paris?” the artistic director asked with a smile during a jam-packed morning of calls and preparations for opening night. Nissinen, who is celebrating 25 years at the company’s helm, chose a double bill for the tour, pairing Ekman’s Cacti with Akram Khan’s Vertical Road (Reimagined). The two contemporary works offer contrasting moods—one playful, the other more dramatic—that he said reflects the company’s versatility and varied repertoire. “This tour is very important to us to show we are not a museum,” Nissinen said. “We are today’s theater for today’s people.”

Company class in Paris. Photo by Rachel Ketterer, courtesy Boston Ballet.