Inside English National Ballet’s “Swan Lake” In the Round at Royal Albert Hall

Dancers gather inside the black-box theater at English National Ballet’s studios in London, readying themselves for their next Act II rehearsal of Swan Lake. Wearing a medley of colorful leotards and practice tutus, the corps walks through their spacing and timing with the help of Yuri Uchiumi, ENB’s guest répétiteur.

Watching the swan corps is fascinating. The dancers face all directions, with different formations of straight lines interwoven with circles and flowing patterns. Uchiumi looks down from a balcony above, observing the complicated choreography. The swans fill the space, taking up all of the black box, which is outlined in tape along the edge of the marley, forming a circle.

The company is preparing for Derek Deane’s in-the-round production of Swan Lake at London’s Royal Albert Hall, opening June 12. In this version, which premiered in 1997, the ballet transforms, setting Deane’s classic choreography on an oval stage, with the audience lining almost every side.

There are many layers to a production, from the dancers and costumes to the lighting, sets, and backstage designs. All elements work together to put on a seamless performance, and the Royal Albert Hall creates new experiences and challenges not seen in a typical theater.

The Dancers’ Perspective

“Swan Lake in the round is such a staple of ENB,” says Ashley Coupal, an artist of the company. She will be performing opening night peasants and cygnets in Act I. “Everything is doubled. Instead of four little swans, there will be eight swans, and they will be on either side of the stage. It will be the same with Pas de Trois; there will be multiple couples performing to fill the space.”

Dancers of English National Ballet perform the “Dance of the Cygnets” in Derek Deane’s Swan Lake in the round. Photo by Laurent Liotardo, courtesy ENB.