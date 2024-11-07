Isabella McGuire Mayes, Founder of Ballet With Isabella, on Finding Her Purpose

When Isabella McGuire Mayes, founder of the popular online training platform Ballet With Isabella, entered Russia’s Vaganova Academy at age 15, she was the first British girl to attend the school. Her experience, which she frequently recounts in fascinating detail on her YouTube channel, was both exhilarating and intense. During her four years there, she studied under Maria Gribinova and Irina Sitnikova, and as a foreigner she worked exceedingly hard to catch up to her classmates, practicing on her own after hours. Eventually she rose to the top of her class and went on to dance with two Russian companies—the Mikhailovsky Ballet and later Eifman Ballet. But injuries, and then disillusionment, interrupted her trajectory, and she eventually returned home to London.

Feeling lost, McGuire Mayes slowly turned to coaching and teaching—and found a new purpose. When the pandemic closed studios worldwide, she started teaching virtually. In the four years since, she’s developed a thriving business that includes BWI’s subscription-based online platform, a podcast (A Dancer’s Mindset), and her YouTube channel—where she hosts interviews and unlocks the mystery of life at the Vaganova Academy. She’s also expanded into hosting in-person intensives—the most recent of which, she says, sold out in 10 minutes.

In this exclusive interview, edited for length, McGuire Mayes talks to Pointe about her training and career in Russia, her reasons for leaving company life, and how success in ballet can take many forms.

Where did you train before heading to Russia?

McGuire Mayes speaks with two dancers at a Ballet With Isabella Intensive. Photo courtesy BWI.

I went to the Royal Ballet School, but I studied with a Russian coach, Zina Mamedova, on the weekends. She had gone to the Vaganova Academy and was a huge influence during my early years. She showed me videos on YouTube of the Vaganova Academy, and I immediately fell in love with everything about it.

Did training in two different systems ever create a conflict with your teachers?

I was only training with my Russian teacher once a week. She’s so tough—we’d do an hour and a half on the barre, just doing tendus and endless adage. I wouldn’t say there was a conflict, but as I trained at the Royal Ballet School more and more, Zina was not super-happy with how I was looking. That was the first time I was aware that I was trying to do two different things at once.

How did you get into the Vaganova Academy?

When I was 13, I went to Russia to visit the Vaganova Academy and was introduced to another reputable ballet master, Gennady Seliutsky, who’s sadly passed away. He became a huge influence on me, a father figure. I had some coaching sessions with him, and then he and Zina helped make an audition happen. I actually auditioned twice. The first time, when I was 13, they said, “We like you, but you’re a little young.” I auditioned again at 15 and thought, This is the moment—I have to get in. So I slightly begged. I remember they said, “Foreigners can’t handle it here.” I said, “No, I can do it! Let me in.” And they did!

What was it like?

It was a huge adjustment. I didn’t know any Russian other than “My name is Isabella,” “Hello,” “Goodbye,” that sort of thing. I cried the whole way there, because I’m very close with my mum and I hadn’t been successful boarding at the Royal Ballet School, so how was I going to cope with boarding in Russia? But I was able to compartmentalize—the daily routine was far more intense than I’d ever experienced, so I had no time to worry or overthink situations. The exercises were so challenging—my extensions were much lower than my classmates’, everyone was standing flat turned-out, the studio floors were sloped, they’re shouting at me in Russian. It took me several months to settle into the whole routine.

The teachers are very blunt and direct, but they’re also extremely passionate about what they do—there’s a difference between speaking loudly and passionately and being mean. I respected them so much and was so grateful for the attention.