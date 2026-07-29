How Ballet Exercises in the Water Can Benefit Your Technique

It’s a well-known fact that adding swimming to your cross-training routine can offer many benefits: increased lung capacity, core strength, and cardiovascular endurance, to name a few. But what about performing ballet exercises in the pool?

Besides being loads of fun (who can resist an underwater grand rond de jambe?), training in the pool can increase strength and mobility, aid with correct muscle activation, offer rehabilitation for various injuries, and much more.

Here’s why water workouts are so effective, and how to add ballet technique to your pool time this summer.