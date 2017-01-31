David Hallberg’s First Performance in the U.S. Is Confirmed

We’ve been breathlessly waiting to find out when David Hallberg will step out with American Ballet Theatre, and it sounds like L.A. audiences get to see him first. He’s scheduled to debut the role of Prince Coffee in Alexei Ratmansky’s Whipped Cream, on March 15 at the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts. His first performance back, after returning from injury, was his debut as Franz in Coppélia, with the Australian Ballet.

Whipped Cream sounds like a (more?) surreal take on The Nutcracker, featuring a boy who eats too many sweets and imagines a fantastical land populated by characters like Prince Coffee and Princess Praline.

New Yorkers will have to wait until May 22 for a reprise of the role. And while we’re excited to see Hallberg back onstage, and we’re always up for a new Ratmansky ballet, we’re especially curious about the trippy costumes and sets, designed by Pop Surrealist Mark Ryden. They look a little bit creepy.

We can’t wait!

