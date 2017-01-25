Watch Prix de Lausanne Live All Next Week

Set your alarms! For the third year in a row, Prix de Lausanne, the prestigious international ballet competition held annually in Lausanne, Switzerland, will be live-streamed. More than 70 young dancers, ages 15 to 18, have been chosen through a careful video selection process; 17 countries will be represented in total. The live-stream will go inside candidates’ practice sessions, as well as their classes and coaching sessions. Catch interviews with dancers, teachers, choreographers and jury members, and, of course, the finals on February 4.

For those of you unable to watch (it is, after all, a six to nine hour time difference depending on your time zone), recorded live sessions will be available on ARTE Concert and YouTube the next day. Oh, and if you look closely, you may even see me! I’ll be attending the Prix to moderate three Daily Dance Dialogues, and to update you on how things are going.

Five American dancers will be among the candidates: Caroline Perry, 16, and Andrew Vesceri, 17, from the Houston Ballet Academy; Lauren Hunter, 15, from Peninsula School of the Performing Arts in Torrance, California; Bret Coppa, 17, from University of North Carolina School of the Arts; and Max Follmer, 17, from the School of Richmond Ballet. Tune in to the Prix de Lausanne YouTube channel to watch them live at the times listed below. (Hours are yet to be confirmed, so check the website for updates.)

Monday (1/30): 9–10:30 am EST

Tuesday (1/31): 9­–10:30 am EST

Wednesday (2/1): 9–10:30 am EST

Thursday (2/2): 9–10:30 am EST

Friday (2/3)—Selections: 3:30–6:15 am EST (15–16 year olds)

8 am–11:30 am EST (17–18 year olds)

Saturday (2/4)—Finals: 8:30 am–12 pm

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.