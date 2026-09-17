Dancing Through the Change: How to Cope During the Stages of Menopause

Lori Boggan, a nurse and dancer in Sweden, has struggled with hormonal challenges since she was a teenager. She was diagnosed first with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and, later, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a debilitating condition that can feel like PMS on steroids. The combination of mood swings and other symptoms she experienced reached a crippling point in her 30s when she started getting migraines and having trouble sleeping, too. She chalked it up to perimenopause and thought she could manage it on her own.

Until it started affecting every part of her life.

“I was missing work. I was just struggling,” says Boggan, who also runs the adult-student school Ballet Gothenburg. “I was so irritable that there was no way to hide it anymore. It felt like a complete loss of control.”

Perimenopause—the transition phase before menopause—is marked by hormonal swings, irregular menstrual cycles, emotional changes, and sleep disruption. It can last anywhere from two to eight years or even longer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it usually starts in a woman’s mid-40s, but, for some (like Boggan), it can start much earlier. Perimenopause can pack an emotional, physical, and mental punch. Our bodies may feel off-balance due to symptoms such as hormonal weight gain, breast tenderness, brain fog, hot flashes, insomnia, and joint pain. And when perimenopause shifts into menopause (marked by 12 months without a period), many of those symptoms remain.

For dancers, the changes brought on by these hormonal shifts can do a number on one’s self-esteem. The symptoms are wide-ranging and affect women in different ways. Feeling sluggish, less limber, and having more aches and pains is, frustratingly, normal. Fortunately, practicing ballet can offer unexpected perks.