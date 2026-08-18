Ask a Dance Dietitian: Why Does My Schedule Affect My Appetite?

Why does my appetite feel different when my schedule changes? —Paulene

One day, you’re not dancing and feel insatiable all day long. The next, you’ve been rehearsing for hours but don’t feel the slightest bit hungry. What is happening?

Appetite changes are common among dancers, especially when their schedules vary day to day or over time. A long day of rehearsals may mean earlier call times, later dinners, and fewer opportunities to eat. A day off may involve sleeping in, moving less, or eating at completely different hours. Some dancers will feel hungrier; others may not feel hungry at all. Both responses are normal, and understanding the relationship between schedules and appetite is incredibly helpful.

Many factors influence your body’s need for food. Hormones—specifically one called ghrelin—play a major role in generating hunger cues. (An empty stomach triggers the release of ghrelin, signaling to the brain that it’s time to refuel.) Regularly scheduled meals and snacks also drive your desire to eat, suggesting that patterns also have an effect. For example, if you routinely eat breakfast in the morning, then you’re likely to feel hungry for it upon waking. A few missed meals? Your body adapts to expecting less.

But hormones aren’t the whole story. Both acute and chronic stress also impact appetite, either muting or spiking it. When you’re acutely anxious, such as before an upcoming audition or performance, blood flow diverts away from the gut, delaying digestion and decreasing appetite. On the other hand, if you’re overwhelmed with schoolwork throughout the semester, a chronic rise in your body’s stress hormones correspond with a rise in ghrelin, amplifying hunger.

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Sleep has an impact, too. Your body’s circadian rhythm drives hunger at times you’re simply used to eating, rather than just when your body needs a refuel. If drastic changes to your schedule introduce later nights or earlier mornings, that can throw your appetite out of sync.

The honest reality? Appetite shifts aren’t always predictable, and one dancer’s experience might be vastly different from another’s. During periods of change or inconsistency, it helps to stay prepared, attentive, and flexible so you can continue to meet your needs. Remember that waiting to eat until you feel ravenous can increase your likelihood of eating past fullness, which has its own complications.

If your schedule recently changed and you’re experiencing sporadic hunger cues, keep tabs on your energy and fatigue levels. A quieter appetite does not automatically mean your body needs less fuel. If you’re prone to forgetting to eat, it could reflect a need for more consistency. Plan a few accessible snacks, and build a loose structure into your day to help you stay intentional.

On easier days, give yourself more flexibility to respond to hunger when it presents itself. But amidst the inevitable scheduling changes in your upcoming dance season, plan ahead and pack those snacks!

Have a question? Send it to registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Fine at dietitian@dancemedia.com. Ask a Dance Dietitian responses are for informational purposes only and should not be a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice.