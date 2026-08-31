“Everybody is a principal dancer here today,” said Daniel Ulbricht as he encouraged his class to switch lines during adagio. The students, all from the New York City area and beyond, were taking part in Pointe Live Classes & Conversations for adults, our first for recreational dancers over 18. Many of these dancers, who spanned a range of levels, squeeze in ballet class after work or on the weekends. Their devotion and focus that day was nothing less than inspiring.

The workshop, held in Manhattan at Ballet Arts on August 22, started with a BodyCode System class taught by New Jersey Ballet dancer SeHyun Jin. Students began lying on the floor on yoga mats as Jin led them through a series of deep-breathing exercises and gentle stretches. She then handed out rubber bands and had the dancers stand, wrapping the band around their two big toes. Jin talked them through correct foot placement and led them through a series of foot exercises, such as lifting the toes and placing each down individually. Another, which she called “vacuuming,” involved retracting the instep (like a doming exercise) and picking it up off the floor, then spreading out the toes before placing it back down.

SeHyun Jin adjusts a dancer’s form during her BodyCode System class. Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Each movement was cued to breath. “Mobilize through the diaphragm throughout the day,” Jin said, “and really try to feel connected to the floor.” Towards the end of class, she had the dancers roll down and place their hands on the floor, turning their heels out to activate their internal rotation. “The more comfortable you are turning in, the more comfortable you will be turning out,” she said. While the movements were subtle, they challenged the dancers to think about their breath, alignment, and balance—all important elements to take into the two and a half hours that followed.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Next, New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht gave a fast-paced ballet class to live accompaniment by Nataliya Frolova. His combinations were clear and musical, and he often challenged the dancers to test their balance at the barre. (“We’re trying to take the training wheels off a bit before we get to center,” he said.) Between combinations, he took time to talk through helpful corrections, even pulling out a TheraBand at one point to discuss passé balances. He held the band up, showing its loose state, then pulled the bottom to make it taut. “It really has no value until you add a little tension,” he said, just like the lengthened feeling needed throughout the body during passé. “Find length to find your strength.”

Once in center, Ulbricht built on that concept during pirouettes. He emphasized that first, the position needs to come together quickly as the head spots. “A turn is coordination, then force, not force, then coordination,” he said. As the students repeated the combination, he asked them to add a little “J.O.D.” (joy of dance), which got a laugh.

Dancers rehearse Ulbricht’s ballet Bizet Volé . Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

Photo by Rachel Papo.

After class, Ulbricht taught a section from his ballet Bizet Volé, a bright and fast ensemble work. For the next 60 minutes, they pieced together nearly three minutes of choreography—a rare opportunity for adult students who don’t always have access to rehearsals or variations classes. The dancers were beet-red from hours of dancing, but they were so engaged that they learned almost the entire opening section. “Your focus today has been amazing,” Ulbricht said, clearly impressed.

Photo by Josephine Daño.

Everyone then gathered for a discussion and Q&A session with Ulbricht and Jin, led by Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt. The two instructors shared how they take care of their bodies before and after class, during which Jin talked about the devastating back injury she experienced that led her to discover (and later get certified to teach) BodyCode System. Ulbricht described dancing and educating as callings for him, and both instructors encouraged the group to not get caught up in comparing themselves to others. The day wrapped up with a round of applause—not only for our guest teachers, but for the incredible adult dancers who gave their all. Until next time!