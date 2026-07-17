Onstage

Here Are the Winners of the 2026 Summer Ballet Competition Season

July 17, 2026

This summer, dancers from around the world took to competition stages to showcase their artistry and technical excellence.

This roundup features the medalists and cash prize winners from the Universal Ballet Competition and World Ballet Competition. (Also held this summer were the Helsinki International Ballet Competition, whose prize winners can be found here, and the Moscow International Ballet Competition, where three American dancers—Crystal Huang, Alexei Orohovsky, and Yana Peneva—earned gold medals in their respective divisions, and another, Ekaterina Pichkova, received a diploma.)

Congratulations to all who participated!

Universal Ballet Competition 

  • Hunter Moreland, in a long-sleeved gray costume with loose pant legs, lifts his arms up as he pushes himself up with his legs from a middle split.
    Hunter Moreland, Rising Star winner. Photo courtesy UBC.
  • Kenedi Sampson, in a white button-down over a gray leotard, battements one leg on relevé and holds the working leg with one hand. Her other arm extends back with a flexed palm.
    Kenedi Sampson, Aspire Award winner. Photo courtesy UBC.
  • Lena Garcia does a piqué arabesque on pointe, facing the right, with her arms in high fifth. She wears a blue and white peasant costume.
    Lena Garcia, Legacy Award winner. Photo courtesy UBC.
  • Dulcianna Jonak poses in fourth position on pointe with one hand on her hip and the other scooping up high. She twists her shoulders for epaulement and wears a blue tutu with white and silver accents.
    Dulcianna Jonak, first place winner in the Senior Classical division. Photo courtesy UBC.
  • Evelyn Allen lifts one leg a la seconde while balancing en pointe, one hand on her hip and the other extended up. She wears a red, gold, and black tutu and holds a red fan.
    Evelyn Allen, first place winner in the Junior Classical division. Photo courtesy Universal Ballet Competition.
  • Onstage at a ballet competition, Nola Paulina jumps with both legs bent in parallel, one lifted front and one in back, with her arms reaching up. She faces the right and wears a short black dress.
    Nola Paulina, first place winner in the Primary Contemporary division. Photo courtesy UBC.

The Universal Ballet Competition Grand Prix Finals took place May 27–31 in the CFISD Visual and Performing Arts Center in Houston, Texas. The competition recognized individuals (noted below), duos and trios, and ensembles. To see the full list of winners, click here

Rising Star: Hunter Moreland, Orlando Ballet School

Aspire Award Winner: Kenedi Sampson, Pavlova Professional Coaching

Legacy Award Winner: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy

Senior Division (Ages 15–21)

Classical

  • First: Dulcianna Jonak, Feijoo Ballet School
  • Second: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy
  • Third: Auburn Busselberg, Concept Pavielle

Contemporary

  • First: Laci Bloss, Larkin Dance Studio
  • Second: Eden Hardy, Concept Pavielle
  • Third: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy

Junior Division (Ages 12–14)

Classical

  • First: Evelyn Allen, Pavlova Professional Coaching
  • Second: Harper Anderson, Concept Pavielle
  • Third: Claire Wu, Li’s Ballet Studio

Contemporary

  • First: Rhauri Samuels, Gateway Classical Ballet
  • Second: Kelsey Sukla, Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy
  • Third: Jade Stanaway, Concept Pavielle

Primary Division (Ages 9–11)

Classical

  • First: Olivia Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta
  • Second: Jion Heo, Atlanta Professional Dance Academy
  • Third: Evelyn Shen, N&D Ballet

Contemporary

  • First: Nola Paulina, Concept Pavielle
  • Second: Oliva Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta
  • Third: Xinrui Yang, OAEC

Pre-Competitive Division (Ages 7–8)

Classical

  • First: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet
  • Second: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio
  • Third: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet

Contemporary

  • First: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio
  • Second: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet
  • Third: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet

World Ballet Competition

  • Minori De Silva penchés forward with her bottom leg in fondu and her arms in third. Her back arm matches the line of her arabesque leg. She wears a light blue and white peasant dress costume.
    Minori De Silva, first place winner in the Female Professional division. Photo courtesy World Ballet Competition.
  • Elynn Nie tucks one leg under and extends the other to the side as she twists her torso, reaching front with one arm and back and up with the other. She wears a black and red tutu and holds a tambourine in her back hand as she grins at the audience daringly.
    Elynn Nie, first place winner in the Female Preparatory division. Photo courtesy WBC.

The 19th annual World Ballet Competition took place in Orlando, Florida, June 15–20. This year’s competition welcomed dancers from over 18 countries and awarded more than $5.55 million in scholarships, prizes, contracts, and dancewear. View the full list of winners here.

Professional Category (Ages 16–24)

Female

  • Gold Medal and $3,000 Cash Prize: Minori De Silva, USA
  • Silver Medal and $2,000 Cash Prize: Kelly Zhong, USA
  • Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Claire Ling, USA

Male

  • Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Aiden Moss, USA
  • Gold and Silver Medals: Not awarded

Pre-Professional (Ages 14–15)

Female

  • Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Megan Jarvis, UK
  • Silver Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Amelia Legault, USA
  • Bronze Medal and $500 Cash Prize: Eleanor Kim, USA

Male

  • Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Giancarlos Rangel, USA
  • Silver and Bronze Medals: Not awarded

Preparatory Category (Ages 12–13)

Female

  • Gold Medal and $600 Cash Prize: Elynn Nie, USA
  • Silver Medal and $400 Cash Prize: Chloe Li, USA
  • Bronze Medal and $200 Cash Prize: Leonela Piovesan, Ecuador

Introductory Category (Ages 9–11)

Female

  • Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Jion Heo, South Korea
  • Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Celestine Magadia, New Zealand
  • Silver Medal and $250 Cash Prize: Jennifer Wen, USA
  • Bronze Medal and $150 Cash Prize: Olivia Wang, USA

Ensemble Category (Ages 9–24)

  • Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, USA
  • Silver Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Etoile Dance Academy, USA
  • Bronze Medal and $500 Cash Prize: MorningStar Dance Academy, USA

ballet competition helsinki international ballet competition moscow international ballet competition universal ballet competition world ballet competition