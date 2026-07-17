Here Are the Winners of the 2026 Summer Ballet Competition Season

This summer, dancers from around the world took to competition stages to showcase their artistry and technical excellence.

This roundup features the medalists and cash prize winners from the Universal Ballet Competition and World Ballet Competition. (Also held this summer were the Helsinki International Ballet Competition, whose prize winners can be found here, and the Moscow International Ballet Competition, where three American dancers—Crystal Huang, Alexei Orohovsky, and Yana Peneva—earned gold medals in their respective divisions, and another, Ekaterina Pichkova, received a diploma.)

Congratulations to all who participated!

Universal Ballet Competition

Hunter Moreland, Rising Star winner. Photo courtesy UBC.

Kenedi Sampson, Aspire Award winner. Photo courtesy UBC.

Lena Garcia, Legacy Award winner. Photo courtesy UBC.

Dulcianna Jonak, first place winner in the Senior Classical division. Photo courtesy UBC.

Evelyn Allen, first place winner in the Junior Classical division. Photo courtesy Universal Ballet Competition.

Nola Paulina, first place winner in the Primary Contemporary division. Photo courtesy UBC.

The Universal Ballet Competition Grand Prix Finals took place May 27–31 in the CFISD Visual and Performing Arts Center in Houston, Texas. The competition recognized individuals (noted below), duos and trios, and ensembles. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Rising Star: Hunter Moreland, Orlando Ballet School

Aspire Award Winner: Kenedi Sampson, Pavlova Professional Coaching

Legacy Award Winner: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy

Senior Division (Ages 15–21)

Classical

First: Dulcianna Jonak, Feijoo Ballet School

Dulcianna Jonak, Feijoo Ballet School Second: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy

Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy Third: Auburn Busselberg, Concept Pavielle

Contemporary

First: Laci Bloss, Larkin Dance Studio

Laci Bloss, Larkin Dance Studio Second: Eden Hardy, Concept Pavielle

Eden Hardy, Concept Pavielle Third: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy

Junior Division (Ages 12–14)

Classical

First: Evelyn Allen, Pavlova Professional Coaching

Evelyn Allen, Pavlova Professional Coaching Second: Harper Anderson, Concept Pavielle

Harper Anderson, Concept Pavielle Third: Claire Wu, Li’s Ballet Studio

Contemporary

First: Rhauri Samuels, Gateway Classical Ballet

Rhauri Samuels, Gateway Classical Ballet Second: Kelsey Sukla, Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy

Kelsey Sukla, Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy Third: Jade Stanaway, Concept Pavielle

Primary Division (Ages 9–11)

Classical

First: Olivia Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta

Olivia Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta Second: Jion Heo, Atlanta Professional Dance Academy

Jion Heo, Atlanta Professional Dance Academy Third: Evelyn Shen, N&D Ballet

Contemporary

First: Nola Paulina, Concept Pavielle

Nola Paulina, Concept Pavielle Second: Oliva Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta

Oliva Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta Third: Xinrui Yang, OAEC

Pre-Competitive Division (Ages 7–8)

Classical

First: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet

Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet Second: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio

Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio Third: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet

Contemporary

First: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio

Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio Second: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet

Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet Third: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet

World Ballet Competition

Minori De Silva, first place winner in the Female Professional division. Photo courtesy World Ballet Competition.

Elynn Nie, first place winner in the Female Preparatory division. Photo courtesy WBC.

The 19th annual World Ballet Competition took place in Orlando, Florida, June 15–20. This year’s competition welcomed dancers from over 18 countries and awarded more than $5.55 million in scholarships, prizes, contracts, and dancewear. View the full list of winners here.

Professional Category (Ages 16–24)

Female

Gold Medal and $3,000 Cash Prize: Minori De Silva, USA

Minori De Silva, USA Silver Medal and $2,000 Cash Prize: Kelly Zhong, USA

Kelly Zhong, USA Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Claire Ling, USA

Male

Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Aiden Moss, USA

Aiden Moss, USA Gold and Silver Medals: Not awarded

Pre-Professional (Ages 14–15)

Female

Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Megan Jarvis, UK

Megan Jarvis, UK Silver Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Amelia Legault, USA

Amelia Legault, USA Bronze Medal and $500 Cash Prize: Eleanor Kim, USA

Male

Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Giancarlos Rangel, USA

Giancarlos Rangel, USA Silver and Bronze Medals: Not awarded

Preparatory Category (Ages 12–13)

Female

Gold Medal and $600 Cash Prize: Elynn Nie, USA

Elynn Nie, USA Silver Medal and $400 Cash Prize: Chloe Li, USA

Chloe Li, USA Bronze Medal and $200 Cash Prize: Leonela Piovesan, Ecuador

Introductory Category (Ages 9–11)

Female

Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Jion Heo, South Korea

Jion Heo, South Korea Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Celestine Magadia, New Zealand

Celestine Magadia, New Zealand Silver Medal and $250 Cash Prize: Jennifer Wen, USA

Jennifer Wen, USA Bronze Medal and $150 Cash Prize: Olivia Wang, USA

Ensemble Category (Ages 9–24)