Here Are the Winners of the 2026 Summer Ballet Competition Season
This summer, dancers from around the world took to competition stages to showcase their artistry and technical excellence.
This roundup features the medalists and cash prize winners from the Universal Ballet Competition and World Ballet Competition. (Also held this summer were the Helsinki International Ballet Competition, whose prize winners can be found here, and the Moscow International Ballet Competition, where three American dancers—Crystal Huang, Alexei Orohovsky, and Yana Peneva—earned gold medals in their respective divisions, and another, Ekaterina Pichkova, received a diploma.)
Congratulations to all who participated!
Universal Ballet Competition
The Universal Ballet Competition Grand Prix Finals took place May 27–31 in the CFISD Visual and Performing Arts Center in Houston, Texas. The competition recognized individuals (noted below), duos and trios, and ensembles. To see the full list of winners, click here.
Rising Star: Hunter Moreland, Orlando Ballet School
Aspire Award Winner: Kenedi Sampson, Pavlova Professional Coaching
Legacy Award Winner: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy
Senior Division (Ages 15–21)
Classical
- First: Dulcianna Jonak, Feijoo Ballet School
- Second: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy
- Third: Auburn Busselberg, Concept Pavielle
Contemporary
- First: Laci Bloss, Larkin Dance Studio
- Second: Eden Hardy, Concept Pavielle
- Third: Lena Garcia, Hollywood Ballet Academy
Junior Division (Ages 12–14)
Classical
- First: Evelyn Allen, Pavlova Professional Coaching
- Second: Harper Anderson, Concept Pavielle
- Third: Claire Wu, Li’s Ballet Studio
Contemporary
- First: Rhauri Samuels, Gateway Classical Ballet
- Second: Kelsey Sukla, Frederick Quinney Lawson Ballet West Academy
- Third: Jade Stanaway, Concept Pavielle
Primary Division (Ages 9–11)
Classical
- First: Olivia Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta
- Second: Jion Heo, Atlanta Professional Dance Academy
- Third: Evelyn Shen, N&D Ballet
Contemporary
- First: Nola Paulina, Concept Pavielle
- Second: Oliva Wang, MorningStar Dance Academy of Atlanta
- Third: Xinrui Yang, OAEC
Pre-Competitive Division (Ages 7–8)
Classical
- First: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet
- Second: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio
- Third: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet
Contemporary
- First: Lily Knopps, Club Dance Studio
- Second: Georgie Peteris, Gateway Classical Ballet
- Third: Mary Zhou, N&D Ballet
World Ballet Competition
The 19th annual World Ballet Competition took place in Orlando, Florida, June 15–20. This year’s competition welcomed dancers from over 18 countries and awarded more than $5.55 million in scholarships, prizes, contracts, and dancewear. View the full list of winners here.
Professional Category (Ages 16–24)
Female
- Gold Medal and $3,000 Cash Prize: Minori De Silva, USA
- Silver Medal and $2,000 Cash Prize: Kelly Zhong, USA
- Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Claire Ling, USA
Male
- Bronze Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Aiden Moss, USA
- Gold and Silver Medals: Not awarded
Pre-Professional (Ages 14–15)
Female
- Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Megan Jarvis, UK
- Silver Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Amelia Legault, USA
- Bronze Medal and $500 Cash Prize: Eleanor Kim, USA
Male
- Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Giancarlos Rangel, USA
- Silver and Bronze Medals: Not awarded
Preparatory Category (Ages 12–13)
Female
- Gold Medal and $600 Cash Prize: Elynn Nie, USA
- Silver Medal and $400 Cash Prize: Chloe Li, USA
- Bronze Medal and $200 Cash Prize: Leonela Piovesan, Ecuador
Introductory Category (Ages 9–11)
Female
- Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Jion Heo, South Korea
- Gold Medal and $350 Cash Prize: Celestine Magadia, New Zealand
- Silver Medal and $250 Cash Prize: Jennifer Wen, USA
- Bronze Medal and $150 Cash Prize: Olivia Wang, USA
Ensemble Category (Ages 9–24)
- Gold Medal and $1,500 Cash Prize: Atlanta Professional Dance Academy, USA
- Silver Medal and $1,000 Cash Prize: Etoile Dance Academy, USA
- Bronze Medal and $500 Cash Prize: MorningStar Dance Academy, USA