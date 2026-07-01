What Dancers Need to Know About Dehydration

For dancers, summer means sweat. Even if you’re not performing outdoors directly in the sunshine and heat, you still might end up soaking your leotard by the end of the day.

“Most dancers at summer intensives are dancing quite a few more hours than they’re used to, and especially if they’re somewhere that’s much more humid, dehydration becomes a lot more common,” says Christina Chagaris, RDN, a dietitian who works with dancers from the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City.

Meaning: Whether you’re Team Stanley or Team Owala, you’ll want to make your water bottle of choice your go-to accessory.