The Dangers of Asking Dancers to Lose Weight During Puberty

Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan was 10 years old when teachers first started commenting on her body. She was one of the youngest of her peers to go through puberty, and as her shape began changing, she began hearing casual remarks in class. “I had teachers joking that I had a Winnie-the-Pooh belly, or commenting on how my skirts made my butt look,” says Ryan, now a principal dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

The criticism got more serious two or three years later when a teacher sat Ryan’s parents down to tell them she needed to drop 10 pounds. “It was just based on how I looked—no one knew how much I weighed, and there was no medical input,” she says. And, she adds, the advice on how to slim down “was always really bad.” At one point, a teacher suggested an all-liquid diet, so Ryan ate mostly chicken broth for a while. Not once did anyone refer her to a dietitian.

Unfortunately, Ryan’s story isn’t unique, nor is the ballet industry’s emphasis on thinness a relic of the past. Earlier this year, Youth America Grand Prix faced significant backlash for including a field for weight on dancers’ registration forms, which the competition says was requested by some artistic directors and companies. Dancers took to social media to express their frustration, and shared alleged instances of being told they weren’t thin enough at the competition. All over the ballet world, teachers and directors—including those with the best of intentions—regularly suggest pre-professionals in the midst of puberty “lean out” or “lose a few pounds” when they fear a dancer’s body shape will hurt their chances of eventually getting hired.

Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan (second from right) with members of Pacific Northwest Ballet in Jessica Lang’s Pages. Photo by Angela Sterling, courtesy PNB.

But calling attention to a student’s weight or body shape, particularly while they’re still developing, can take a serious physical and psychological toll, potentially shortening their career—or even hobbling it before it begins.