Ask a Dance Dietitian: I’m Fueling Well, but I Can’t Enjoy “Fun” Foods

I prioritize nutrients and make sure I’m fueling enough, but I can’t let myself enjoy “fun” foods. With the holidays coming up, how do I balance these in my diet? —Remy

This is a timely question! It’s so important for dancers to fuel themselves enough. And the fact that you’re noticing when something feels off is something to be proud of! “Fun” foods (think Christmas cookies, cheesy pizza, or cupcakes) don’t have to belong to specific days or seasons, so we can learn how to include them in ways that support a dancer’s demanding lifestyle.

It’s not uncommon for dancers who fuel consistently to simultaneously hold on to restrictive food rules that dictate eating in a certain way. As dancers, we’re constantly rewarded for our discipline and effort, so it can be easy to slip into an all-or-nothing mentality. When we carry those same traits into the kitchen, food becomes something we feel we must get “right” or “perfect,” and if we don’t, we’ve “failed.”

It doesn’t take long for those rules to overwhelm your daily choices, especially if you feel the need to justify every food decision with a job: strengthen muscles, enhance endurance, and recover from a long day of dancing. Soon enough, “fun” foods may start to feel extra or excessive, especially if they’ve been deemed unhealthy by influencers, or even fellow dancers.

The missing link here is the role food plays beyond our physical health and performance. Food offers pleasure, joy, and even comfort. Each of these is a legitimate and valid reason to eat. Whether satisfying a craving, honoring a cultural tradition, or simply building connection with friends, dancers should enjoy treats without guilt. In fact, research suggests that rigid food rules are linked with more preoccupation with food and less satisfaction around eating, not better health.

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It also helps to remember that your lifestyle is defined by patterns, not a single meal or snack. For example, including a few Halloween candies with your lunch for the next few weeks (or months) doesn’t negate your work in the studio or your more nourishing choices in the kitchen. You can add a few gummy candies to your trail mix without it spiraling into an all-or-nothing experience.

The goal isn’t to meticulously count every gram of sugar, or to swear off fried food. It’s to incorporate fun options within an otherwise balanced eating plan, which you’ve already established.

That in mind, here are a few helpful strategies for adding these foods into your life, guilt-free:

Maintain a strong baseline by eating regular meals and snacks every two to four hours, depending on your schedule, that support your nutritional needs.

Discover creative ways to include treats alongside more nourishing options: Enjoy a cookie with lunch, for instance, or a fun-sized candy bar with your afternoon snack.

Notice how you feel, physically, when eating fun foods: Are you comfortably satisfied or uncomfortably full? If the latter, mindful eating strategies can help.

Focus on how these selections fit into your larger meal plan. Enjoying your favorites helps to reduce the urgency you feel while eating them.

One last note: If guilt, stress, or anxiety persist, or if you’re struggling to feel comfortably full or satisfied after eating fun foods, it may be worth reaching out to a registered dietitian nutritionist who works with dancers to help you find the right balance.

Have a question? Send it to registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Fine at dietitian@dancemedia.com. She’ll be answering questions on Pointe+ bimonthly. Ask a Dance Dietitian responses are for informational purposes only and should not be a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice.