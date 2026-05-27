Onstage

Scottish Ballet’s Mary, Queen of Scots Tours to the U.S.

May 27, 2026

When Scottish Ballet premiered Mary, Queen of Scots last summer in the U.K., the ballet was an instant hit. Now, the company is bringing the full-length production, which has been nominated for three National Dance Awards, to the U.S. for two engagements. It will have its North American premiere at the Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, South Carolina, from May 28–30. Then, the company heads to New York City’s David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for five performances (June 4–7).

Rosanna Leney and Harvey Littelfield stand side by side with their arms by their sides, each framed by a mirror behind them. Leney, on the left, wears a black velvet, knee-length dress, sheer black tights, and black pointe shoes. Littlefield wears an off-white corset top with puffed shorts, and a long red wig.
Leney and Harvey Littlefield, as Younger Elizabeth. Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

Co-created by Scottish Ballet choreographer in residence Sophie Laplane and director James Bonas, the two-act production takes on the complicated relationship between Mary, Queen of Scots, and her cousin and rival, England’s Queen Elizabeth I. These powerful women, who never met in person but often corresponded by letter, navigated constant political and religious intrigue. In the end, Elizabeth would order Mary’s nearly 20-year imprisonment and beheading, securing her claim to the English throne.

The ballet looks at Mary’s life through the memories of a dying Elizabeth, portrayed by guest artist Charlotta Öfverholm for select performances. Flashbacks depict both monarchs as young women, including Mary’s marriages (and the mysterious death of her husband, Lord Darley), the birth of her son (the future King James), and Elizabeth’s efforts to assert her authority and spy on her Scottish cousin. The younger Elizabeth’s role, danced by soloists Harvey Littlefield and Gina Scott in different casts, is nonbinary to symbolize her experience in a male-dominated society.

A dancer on stilts stands behind another dancer. They both wear Elizabethan costumes and reed wigs, and scream with their arms out to the side. Another dancer faces them and falls backwards in fear.
Charlotta Öfverholm, as Older Elizabeth, framed by Littlefield as Younger Elizabeth. Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

While the historical events took place in the 16th century, the production is decidedly modern, with an original score by Mikael Karlsson and Michael P. Atkinson and sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour. Mary, for example, wears a corseted top and short skirt, and a short black wig with shocks of red hair. “She’s quite punk rock,” Scottish Ballet principal Rosanna Leney told Pointe in an interview last summer.

Thomas Edwards, wearing a dark suit, lunges low to the ground with his right leg stretched out to the side. He lifts his curved left arm and spreads his fingers wide. Dancers in dark costumes and masks make the same pose behind in on the smoke-filled stage.
Thomas Edwards as Walsingham. Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

Leney, who is splitting the title role with fellow principal Marlen Fuerte Castro during the U.S. tour, added that she aims to portray Mary’s resilience above all. “Mary had a very tumultuous life, full of twists and turns, heartbreak, and sinister back-plotting,” said Leney. “The journey she goes on is quite draining. But it’s an absolute honor to dance such an epic role.”

david h. koch theater harvey littlefield Mary Queen of Scots roseanna leney scottish ballet sophie laplane spoleto festival usa